Ahmedabad, October 15: A 30-year-old woman was thrashed to death at a temple after a black magician branded her as "witch". The brutal murder took place inside temple of Meldi deity near Arambhada village in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat on Wednesday. The deceased was Rameela, a mothre of three children. Based on a complaint lodged by her husband Valabhai Solanki, the police arrested five accused on Thursday. Gujarat Shocker: Devotees Defy Curbs To Gather At A Temple In Ahmedabad Amid COVID-19 Surge.

Valabhai and Rameela, both agriculture labourers, went to the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Navratri. In his complaint, Valabhai said that Rameela had started having psychogenic seizures at the temple and her head and body started to shake violently. A local black magician noticed this and immediately branded Rameela as "witch", her husband alleged. Gujarat: 28-Year-Old Woman Sets Self And Two Minor Sons On Fire in Rajkot DIstrict After Argument With Mother-In-Law.

The black magician asked other people present at the spot to kill Rameela. People did not think anything and attacked her on the black magician's direction, according to a report by Times of India. She was thrashed mercilessly with iron chains boiled in hot water continuously for almost two hours until she died.

"We have arrested all five accused involved in the murder and are probing the case," Inspector B Ghadvi of Dwarka police station was quoted as saying. The accused have been identified as Ramesh Solanki, Arjun Solanki, Versi Solanki, Anu Solanki and Bhavesh Solanki. Two of them are the woman's brother-in-law. The National Commission for Woman took suo moto cognizance of the incident and directed the district police to file a report.

