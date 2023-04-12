Ahmedabad, April 12: In a bizarre incident, a man has dragged his wife of 10 years to court alleging "rape". The man approached a local court and filed a rape case against his spouse after the police did not register his case. The man took this step after he learned that his wife was already married to someone else when they took nuptial oaths. The incident was reported from Gujarat’s Surat on Friday last week.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the man has accused his wife of concealing her first marriage and therefore fraudulently obtained his consent to establish a sexual relationship, amounting to rape. The complainant was identified as Kamlesh, an accounting professional, who approached the court in order to book his wife and her parents for fraud as she did not reveal her past to him before getting married. Gujarat Shocker: Man Rapes Woman on Pretext of Ritual to Conceive Child, Arrested From Rajasthan.

As per the reports, the couple tied the knot in May 2010. They had an arranged marriage and were blessed with two kids. However, after getting suspicious, the complainant started digging into her past. He found that the woman was married to her boyfriend in 2009 in Navsari. He also found marriage certificate, calls, and chats between the woman and the other man. When he got the DNA sample of his younger son tested, they did not match his. Gujarat Shocker: Angry With Sister For Going Out Without Informing Family, Man Stabs Her to Death in Kutch; Arrested.

This led to a fight between the couple and the man approached the police to lodge a case of rape against his wife. But his complaint was not registered, which forced him to come knocking on the doors of the court. The complainant sought a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 376, 107, 108, 120(b) among others to be registered against the woman. He also sought compensation, the report added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).