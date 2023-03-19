Ahmedabad, March 19: The Ahmedabad crime branch on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of a ritual to conceive a child. The crime was committed in a quack’s clinic near the Rajasthan border, cops said. The other accomplice of the man has already been in police custody since March 16.

Indian Express quoted Ahmedabad crime branch deputy commissioner of police Chaitanya Mandlik as saying that a woman registered a complaint with the mahila police station that she was raped in the name of ritual to conceive a child. Gujarat: Photographer Accused of Raping Aspiring Model Granted Bail After He Fails Potency Test Thrice, Medical Reports Reveal There Was Neither Erection, Nor Ejaculation.

Cops said that a man identified as Dilawar Sheikh first used to identify different women and them took them to a tantric named Mukesh Grasiya, who in the name of ritual raped them. Gurugram Shocker: Delhi Woman Accuses Live-in Partner of Rape, Shooting Private Photos and Videos, FIR Registered.

Cops are examining the mobile phone of Mukesh as they found several videos and photos were found, and it seems that he has misbehaved with several women like this. Further investigation is going on,” added Mandlik.

Mukesh had told Sheikh that there is a ritual through which childless women would conceive a child and “money will shower” for those who wanted money.

In order to perform the ritual, the woman was first taken from Ahmedabad to Kheda, then to Mahisagar and then to Dahod, near the Rajasthan border where the crime was committed.

