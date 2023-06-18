Mumbai, June 18: The Haryana police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping his niece in order to extort money from her parents. Police officials said that the 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by her uncle who was arrested within four hours of receiving the complaint. The accused identified as Dheeraj (25) kidnapped his niece from Sector 10.

An officer said that Dheerraj kidnapped the minor girl to extort Rs 25 lakh from her parents, reports the Times of India. Soon after the police received a complaint about the minor girl missing, they sprung into action and arrested the accused from the Fazilpur area of Gurgaon. Notably, cops nabbed the accused within four hours of receiving the complaint from the minor girl's family. Haryana Shocker: Four Men Try To Kidnap Woman in Yamunanagar, Incident Caught on CCTV; One Held (Watch Video).

How Did the Incident Come to Light?

The incident came to light when Sanjay Sharma, the victim's father approached the police on Friday evening. In his complaint, Sharma said that his daughter had gone missing. He even told cops that the family received a message from an unknown number demanding Rs 25 lakh as ransom.

"The message also stated that if we do not pay, my daughter will be killed," Sharma said in his complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against an unknown person. Later, they formed five teams and traced and arrested the accused. The accused has been booked under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 364A (kidnapping for ransom). Haryana Police Crack Kidnapping Case in Three Hours, Six Held.

