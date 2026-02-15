Noida, February 15: The search for a missing 16-year-old student ended in tragedy on Saturday, February 14, when her body was recovered from a pond near a crematorium in Mokalwas village in Haryana's Gurugram. The teenager, identified as a Class 11 student at Maitri School, had been missing since the night of February 11. Police were able to locate her remains only after discovering a handwritten note in her room that provided specific instructions on where she could be found.

The discovery followed three days of intensive searching by the family and local authorities. The girl was last seen in CCTV video leaving her home alone late Wednesday night, still wearing her school uniform. Before her disappearance, she had dinner with her family and told them she was going to her room to study. Her family, which includes her father, a court library employee, and an elder brother, had even announced a reward of INR 1 lakh for any information regarding her whereabouts before the note was discovered. Prayagraj Shocker: 17-Year-Old NDA Aspirant Found Dead on Valentine’s Day; Family Alleges Murder Following Dispute With Girlfriend.

During a secondary search of Neha's room on Friday, investigators found a diary containing a final message. In the note, she expressed her apologies to her parents and stated her intention to "meet her grandfather," who had passed away previously. The note included the chilling directive: "Search for me in the cremation ground pond; I'll be found there." Acting on this lead, police used motors to drain the water and sludge from the specified pond, eventually finding her body stuck in the mud.

Initial forensic findings suggest that the cause of death was drowning. Following the discovery, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and was handed back to the family on Saturday for the final rites. IIT Bombay Tragedy: 21-Year-Old BTech Student From Rajasthan Dies After Allegedly Falling From Hostel Terrace at Powai Campus; Suicide Suspected.

A senior police officer confirmed that while the note provided the location, it did not specify a clear motive for the extreme step. Investigators are currently reviewing her academic records and personal interactions to determine if she was under any significant stress.

Family members described the girl as a bright and dedicated student who had shown no obvious signs of distress in the days leading up to her disappearance. The school community and neighbors have expressed deep shock over the incident, as there were no prior reports of conflict or unusual behaviour.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

