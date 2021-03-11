Gurugram, March 11: From March 15 Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted 24x7 in five hospitals of Gurugram, said a health official. With this initiative, Gurugram will become the first district in Haryana to introduce this facility. These hospitals include Civil Hospital Sector-10, Medanta the Medicity, Artemis, Fortis Memorial Hospital and Max hospital.

Dr. Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram said that this decision has been taken with a view to provide accessible vaccination facilities to the people to protect them from the deadliest virus. Currently, the vaccination is is being carried out in 22 government and 45 private hospitals of the district. COVID-19 Vaccination in Gurugram: Snags in Co-WIN App, Only 41% Health Workers Inoculated on Day of Inoculation Drive.

In Gurugram, people are being vaccinated in the government hospitals on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while in private hospitals, the vaccine is being conducted from Monday to Saturday. Seven new private hospitals are also going to be added to the list of these 45 hospitals in which vaccination work will start from Saturday, a health official said.

"The way the number of Covid patients is increasing in the country, it seems that there may be an increase in the number of positive cases in the coming days, so everyone should be prepared. If cases increase, the number of beds reserved for Covid patients can be increased in private hospitals as before," Yadav said. He said that in view of the increase in the Covid cases the containment zones can be increased in the district.

"The container zone will be barricaded as before and there will be restrictions on movement. We also urged the police officers to put police personnel on duty outside the containment zones as before. Those who do not follow the Covid protocol should be penalised," Yadav said. Apart from this, a Covid Vaccination Helpline has also been started.

"On this helpline number, any person can get information related to Covid Vaccination like schedule of vaccination, places of vaccination, its side-effects or other effects, etc. The helpline number is -- 108, mobile number-7015663108, 24-hour information can be obtained. On 0124-2322412, information will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.," Yadav added.

