At least five workers feared being trapped after a temple wall collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday, December 25. After receiving the information, a senior official reached the spot. A rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited. Gurugram Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Mattress Warehouse on Basai Road, Six Fire Tenders on Spot.

Gurugram Wall Collapse

#WATCH | Five workers are feared trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Gurugram, Haryana. Rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/1kLoZrTN8f — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

