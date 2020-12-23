Bhopal, December 23: The administration in Madhya Pradesh cracked down on a trader in Gwalior under the new farm laws for not paying dues to farmers. His house has been auctioned by officials to recover the amount, whereas, his fields have also been seized and would be auctioned to soon to recover the pending dues.

The case was reported in Bhitarwar region of Gwalior, where a trader reportedly went absconding without paying for the tonnes of paddy he bought from the local farmers. After the cultivators complained to the local authorities, action was initiated based on a probe.

Update by ANI

Madhya Pradesh: Case registered under new Farm laws against a trader, who ran away without paying farmers in Bhitarwar, Gwalior after buying paddy from them. Gwalior administration says trader's house has been auctioned to pay the farmers & his fields will be auctioned soon. pic.twitter.com/rxg5cM7Jcb — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

Officials of the Gwalior administration confirmed that his house has been auctioned to recover the dues of farmers. His field would also be sold off through an auctioning process to collect the remaining amount and disburse them among the unpaid farmers.

The action against the trader comes amid nationwide protests against the new farm laws, with farmer groups alleging that the cultivators could be subjected to fraud by traders buying their produce outside the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs).

