Hamza Burhan Killed: Unknown Gunmen Eliminate Pulwama Attack Mastermind in PoK

Hamza Burhan, a key operative linked to the Pakistan-backed terror outfit Al-Badr and associated with militant activities during the Pulwama terror attack period, has been killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to security sources.

Officials described the killing as a significant setback to the terror outfit’s propaganda, recruitment and radicalisation network operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said Burhan had worked as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and was actively involved in creating and circulating digital propaganda material linked to Al-Badr operations in the Valley. Bilal Arif Salafi Killed: LeT Commander Shot and Stabbed to Death by Unknown Gunmen in Muridke; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Hamza Burhan: Role in Radicalisation and Recruitment

According to security officials, Hamza Burhan played a central role in producing posters, videos and online radicalisation content aimed at recruiting local youth and spreading anti-India propaganda in Kashmir.

Officials said his activities formed an important part of the outfit’s “narrative warfare” strategy, which allegedly sought to glamourise militancy and influence vulnerable youngsters through digital platforms. Pakistan: 2 Federal Constabulary Personnel Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources further alleged that Burhan encouraged several young boys to take up arms and become involved in drug-related activities. Some of the recruits were later booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said.

Security sources indicated that Burhan was killed in an internal gang war within Al-Badr in PoK. Preliminary information suggests the conflict may have been linked to disputes over the distribution of money inside the terror outfit.

Officials said such rivalries and funding disputes have increasingly weakened Pakistan-backed terror organisations operating from across the Line of Control (LoC). “Neutralising a poster-maker and handler who allegedly lured youth into militancy through deception is a major operational and psychological setback for the organisation," sources said.

Focus on Digital Propaganda Networks

Security agencies said terror outfits have increasingly relied on digital propaganda and psychological influence campaigns following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials termed Burhan’s killing a “success in the information domain”, stating that security forces have consistently focused on handlers, recruiters and ideologues associated with hybrid radicalisation networks. According to officials, Burhan was linked to division and command-level activities as well as cross-LoC operations connected to Al-Badr.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).