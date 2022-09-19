Chandigarh, September 19: With estimated production of 41,850 metric tonnes moong, its procurement will begin at over 100 places in Haryana from October 1, it was announced on Monday.

While reviewing the arrangements of procurement, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the officers to make arrangements of hassle-free procurement of moong, groundnut, arhar, urad, and til. This year, Haryana is expecting production of 41,850 metric tonnes (MT) moong, 1,044 MT arhar, 364 MT urad, 425 MT til, and 10,011 MT groundnut. Haryana Government Gives Assurance to Farmers on Their Demands Pertaining to Common Land.

The procurement of moong will continue till November 15, while groundnut will start on November 1 and will last till December 31. The procurement of arhar, urad, and til will be held from December 1 to 31. The Kharif crops will be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the Centre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2022 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).