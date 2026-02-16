Gurugram, February 16: A mysterious illness has claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including nine children, over the past few days in Chhainsa village of Palwal district in Haryana. Residents report that almost every household in the village of 5,000 has someone suffering from symptoms such as high fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and jaundice.

While the state health department has officially confirmed seven deaths linked to acute hepatitis or liver failure, local villagers claim the actual toll is higher, citing a steady rise in fatalities since the beginning of February. The outbreak has prompted the Haryana Health Department to set up emergency medical camps and conduct door-to-door screening. Water Contamination in Greater Noida: Delta 1 Residents Fall Ill With Diarrhea and Stomach Ache After Allegedly Consuming Water Mixed With Sewage.

18 Dead in Palwal As Fever and Hepatitis Outbreak Spread

On Monday, February 16, Palwal Civil Surgeon Dr Satendra Vashisht confirmed that a rapid response team has been deployed to the village to collect blood and water samples. Initial findings suggest a significant correlation between the deaths and contaminated drinking water, with officials identifying several illegal pipe connections and a lack of proper chlorination in the village’s supply.

Health Findings and Confirmed Causes

Of the confirmed deaths, health officials state that four individuals succumbed to Hepatitis B and C, while investigations are ongoing for the remaining cases. Screening of over 800 people has revealed 18 active cases of hepatitis in the village. Doctors noted that victims exhibited severe liver-related complications, including hepatic encephalopathy and multi-organ failure, before passing away at medical facilities in Nuh and Palwal. Bengaluru Water Contamination Scare: BWSSB Halts Supply to Lingarajapuram Over Contamination Fears.

Preliminary laboratory reports on 31 water samples from various households detected bacterial contamination, including E. coli, in several locations. Tests also revealed that the village’s water storage tanks and pipelines lacked adequate chlorine levels, which is a critical measure for preventing waterborne viral infections like Hepatitis A and E.

In response to the crisis, the district administration has initiated a massive cleanup drive. Over 24 illegal water connections were severed on Sunday to prevent sewage seepage into the main drinking water lines. Furthermore, the health department has distributed nearly 15,000 halogen tablets for water purification and launched a vaccination drive for the close contacts of those infected.

"We are advising all residents to consume only boiled or purified water," Dr. Vashisht said. A permanent medical team is currently monitoring the village round-the-clock, and a dedicated helpline (01275-240022) has been established for residents seeking medical assistance or reporting new symptoms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

