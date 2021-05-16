Hisar, May 16: Clashes erupted between Haryana police and farmers in Hisar on Sunday. The clashes erupted after the farmers protested an event attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Many police personnel were reportedly injured in the clashes. The farmers alleged that police resorted to Lathicharge. However, police claimed that farmers turned violent.

After the clash, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) gave a call to block all national and state highways in Haryana between 5 pm and 7 pm on Sunday, reported The Tribune. Khattar on Sunday came to Hisar to inaugurate a hospital in the district. As farmers got news of the CM’s arrival in the district, thousands of them came there on tractors and trollies. Farmers Launch T-Shirts in Support of Protest With Slogan ‘Zinda Hai to Dilli Aaja, Sangharsho Mein Shamil Ho’.

The farmers even tried to gherao Khattar. The clashes erupted after farmers tried to break barricades. The Chief Minister urged the protesting farmers to return home and follow COVID-19 protocols. However, farmers targeted the CM as they alleged that 500 people attended the inauguration ceremony. Farmers' Protest Won't End Even If There Is Nationwide Lockdown, Says Rakesh Tikait.

Earlier in the day, The Haryana government on Sunday extended COVID-119 lockdown in the state for one more week till May 24 to contain the rise in COVID-19. The announcement in this regard was made by state health minister Anil Vij. The Haryana minister said that stringent measures would be taken to implement the COVID-19 restrictions.

Notably, farmers have been protesting against the Farm laws enacted last year by the Centre. They have been camping at Delhi borders against the government. farmers fear that these laws would dilute minimum support price system by destroying APMCs.

