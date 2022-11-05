Gurugram, Nov 5: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday dedicated two projects -- a newly constructed flyover at Basai Chowk and the Mahavir Chowk underpass built near the main bus stand in Gurugram -- at a cost of Rs 141 crore.

"After coming to power in 2014, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was formed to expand the development and related schemes in the city so that development plans are made here only. The development of Gurugram has gained momentum with the formation of GMDA," Khattar said. National Unity Day 2022: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Administers 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Pledge at Special Programme on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the projects of road infrastructure and metro expansion and said that the metro line expansion connecting the Palam Vihar area to Dwarka Sector-21 of Delhi has also been approved.

Referring to other major projects being implemented through GMDA, Khattar said that the construction of multi-speciality Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital with a capacity of 650 beds is underway in Sector-102 at a cost of about Rs 542 crore.

The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Faridabad to the Delhi-Jaipur Highway is being strengthened and eight flyovers will be constructed, he said, adding that this project will cost about Rs 846 crore. ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ Stand on Same Level, Every Citizen Should Show Equal Respect To Both: Centre Tells Delhi High Court.

Referring to the matter of temporarily setting up a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) and Processing Unit on five acres of land near the Basai vilage, the Chief Minister clarified that this arrangement is purely temporary and along with dumping the waste here, its processing will be done.

Cleaning will happen simultaneously, he added.

Even after some villagers raised objections, the Chief Minister put the responsibility of finding 10 acres of land on them and said that the villagers should get the land and we will take this MRF and management unit there.

