Chandigarh, November 9: Six persons have died after consuming suspected spurious liquor at Mandebari and Panjeta Ka Majra villages of Yamunanagar district in Haryana, the police said. Two have been admitted to hospitals. After consuming liquor, they reportedly vomited. Five of them died after sometime. Three others were rushed to private hospitals, where one person died. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Two Persons Dead, Three Critically Ill After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Darbhanga District.

The family members of the deceased Suresh Kumar, Sonu, Surinder Pal, Swaran Singh and Mehar Chand reportedly cremated their bodies without getting the post-mortem done.

