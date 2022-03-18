Gurugram, March 18: An 88-year-old octogenarian committed suicide on Thursday after he was booked for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in his neighbourhood in Bilaspur. As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, an FIR was registered against the deceased under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Reportedly, the man took the extreme step around 10.30 am on Thursday when he came to know that the minor’s family had lodged a complaint against him. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 17-Year-Old Hangs Self in Karur Alleging Sexual Harassment.

As per the report, the girl’s mother alleged that the deceased had lured her daughter by offering her sweets on Tuesday and raped her at his house. Police has initiated an inquiry into the man’s death. Simultaneously, an investigation is also underway in the rape case.

