Rohtak, April 11: A shocking incident has come to light from Rohtak where a retired CRPF jawan allegedly killed his wife and later committed suicide on April 10. The deceased have been identified as Mahender and his wife, Sudesh. The incident took place in Bhagwatipur.

As per the report published by the Tribune, Mahender allegedly shot his wife dead on Sunday and later ended his life. Their son Amit filed a complaint. Police believe that the domestic feud might be the reason behind the murder. Police recovered a revolver that belonged to Mahender from the crime spot. Haryana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death by Classmate in Jaisinghpura; Arrested.

As per the reports, the incident came to the light this morning when Amit found his father and mother dead on their plot and informed the police. Reportedly, Mahender's mental condition was not stable. Both bodies were sent to Civil Hospital for autopsy.

