Haryana, March 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Jaisinghpura where an 18-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his classmate on private school premises on March 25. The accused was identified as Subham, a resident of Babarpur village.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the family members, relatives, and community members of the deceased, identified as Viren (18) protested and alleged police inaction in the murder case on March 26. Following this, the cops at Gharaunda police station arrested the accused on the evening of Saturday. Punjab Shocker: 3 Teenagers Arrested for Attempting Murder on Classmate in Ludhiana.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections on the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The main accused would be produced in court where they would seek his custody," said SP Ganga Ram Punia.

