Chandigarh, February 14: A man was arrested on Sunday in Panchkula's Kot village for allegedly for treating patients while posing as an allopathic doctor without being registered with the relevant authorities as a medical practitioner. The accused identified as Dr Subhash Vashisht, however, claimed that he is a registered medical practitioner with a Bachelor in Indigenous Medicine in Allopathy. Pune Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Arrested for Posing as Doctor, Duping Patients for 10 Years.

Following the directions of the CMO, Panchkula and the Additional Director General of Police, CID, Haryana, an investigation was launched in the matter. A team comprising medical officers and police officials visited the accused's clinic to probe the case, who recovered a total of 21 types of allopathic medicines and other medical equipment and instruments during the investigation. 'Munna Bhai' Caught at AIIMS: Man With No Medical Education Poses as Doctor at India's Top Medical Facility for 5 Months, Identified and Handed to Police.

The team of investigators “recovered huge quantity of allopathic drugs, and apparatus/medical devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients including stethoscope, nebulizer, BP apparatus, glucometer, stitching threads, injectables are found stocked in the clinic,” stated the FIR, as reported by the Indian Express.

The accused has been arrested and an FIR has been filed against him under sections 15(2) 15 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. For practicing as an Allopathy doctor, the law requires the person to be registered as a Medical Practitioner with Indian Medical Council or the State Medical Council .

