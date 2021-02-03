Mumbai, February 3: In a shocking incident, a Pune man posed as doctor and duped the patients and their relatives on account of performing 'emergency treatment.' The 34-year-old man identified as Amit Kamble, has reportedly been charting people across various hospitals in the city for past 10 years. He was finally arrested on Tuesday and has confessed to his crime, as per reports. Fake Medical Degree Racket in Mumbai Busted, Doctor Held for Duping Students.

Kamble was tracked down while the police was investigating two cheating cases filed at Pune's Bundgarden police station in January. As per reports, two patients of city's Sassoon General Hospital filed a complaint after a man calling himself Dr Deshpande called them up, asking for money to purchase some injections and duped them of Rs 27,000 in total. 'Munna Bhai' Caught at AIIMS: Man With No Medical Education Poses as Doctor at India's Top Medical Facility for 5 Months, Identified and Handed to Police.

“The probe has revealed that the suspect has been cheating patients and kin in this manner since 2010. We now know of at least 21 cases in which he had cheated people asking for money, telling them some injections were needed for emergency and he could help procure them at a lower cost. He has also been arrested once in the past and had stopped doing this 2017 but again started doing it recently,” Senior Inspector Yashwant Gawari told the Indian Express.

