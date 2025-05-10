Hathras, May 10: The body of a 7-year-old boy, with his hands and legs tied, was found in a millet field in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Saturday, police said. The boy has been identified as Jeevan alias Bhola, from Khutipuri Jatan village and his body has been sent for post-mortem, they said. On May 8, Bhola went missing around 3 pm when he went to a field to relieve himself near his father, Rajpal Singh's mill, a police officer said.

The family initially launched a search but after they could not find him, they lodged a missing report at the police station. A case of kidnapping was registered based on the report, he said. Mursan Station House Officer (SHO) Mamta Singh said the boy's body was recovered from a field in the village on Saturday morning. His hands and legs were tied with ropes.

Regarding the injury marks on the body, she said that the body has decayed to a great extent, so the rest of the information will be clear only after the post-mortem report comes.