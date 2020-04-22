Health Workers' Safety Must be Ensured, Act Against Those Obstructing Last Rites of COVID-19 Warriors: MHA to States

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 22: Amid rising cases of violence against health workers, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday asked states to ensure adequate security for healthcare professionals, medical staff and frontline workers who are combating coronavirus. The ministry also directed the states to take strict action against those who obstruct the last rites of COVID warriors succumbing to coronavirus. Chennai: Locals Protest Against Burial of Doctor Who Died of Coronavirus, Attack Ambulance Carrying His Body.

The ministry in a letter asked states to appoint nodal officers at the state level and at a district level who would be available 24 X 7 to redress any safety issue on the functioning of medical professionals. According to directives by the Union Home Ministry, these nodal officers should take immediate and strict action in case of any incident of violence against the health workers. 60 More Arrested for Attack on Health Workers in Bengaluru: Govt.

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced to bring an ordinance to end violence against healthcare professionals. The changes under in the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, were approved by the Narendra Modi government through the ordinance. During a press briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that attacks on Health care workers will be non-bailable violence and carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty. The government will also impose a fine of upto Rs five lakh on offenders.

Healthcare workers have been playing a major role in the battle against novel coronavirus. However, the attacks on medical professionals are increasing day by day. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had planned a symbolic protest on April 23, but it was called off after Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance to the association.