Violence Against Healthcare Professionals to be Punished, Centre Brings Ordinance Mandating 7-Year Jail, Upto Rs 5 Lakh Fine for Offenders

New Delhi, April 20: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, April 22, announced that central government has brought an ordinance to end violence against healthcare professionals. He said that attacks on Health care workers will be non-bailable violence and carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty. The Union Minister also announced a fine up to Rd 5 lakh. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. No incident of violence or harassment, against them, will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it'll be implemented after President's sanction," Javadkar said.

Central Government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers, carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty. pic.twitter.com/3wonlBuyHT

He said that the ordinance proposes completion of an investigation into the within a month and decision in a year's time. A fine of Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh is also proposed if found guilty.

"Amendment to be made to Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Ordinance will be implemented. Such crime will now be cognizable & non-bailable. The investigation will be done within 30 days. Accused can be sentenced from 3 months-5 yrs and penalised from Rs 50,000 upto Rs 2 Lakh. In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakhs to Rs 5 Lakhs," he said.

Healthcare workers have been playing a major role in the battle against novel coronavirus. However, this didn't stop rising violence against them. The doctors and nurses have planned a symbolic protest on April 23, which was called off after Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the Indian Medical Association.

"Safety and dignity of our doctors at their work place is non-negotiable. It is our collective responsibility to ensure conducive atmosphere for them at all times. I have assured doctors that Modi govt is committed to their cause and appealed to reconsider their proposed protest," Amit Shah tweeted.