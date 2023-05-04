Mainpuri, May 4: A sub-divisional magistrate died due to cardiac arrest while on election duty at Jyoti Khudia polling station here in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning, officials said.

Virendra Kumar Mittal collapsed at the polling booth and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said. Additional District Magistrate Ramji Misra said Mittal was appointed as the returning officer of Jyoti Khudia Nagar Panchayat elections. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Phase 1: 19% Voting Recorded Till 11 AM for Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body Polls.

He died of a suspected heart attack while on election duty. Polling for the local body elections is underway at Jyoti Khudia. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Phase 1: Voting Begins in 37 Districts for Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body Polls; Results on May 13.

In the first phase of Uttar Pradesh local body polls being conducted on Thursday, polling is being held for 103 posts of nagar palika parishad chairperson and 2,740 nagar palika parishad members. Voting at different booths commenced at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said.