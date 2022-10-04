Jammu, Oct 4: After a nightlong manhunt, the J&K Police on Tuesday arrested the domestic help of Hemant Kumar Lohia, Director General (Prisons), who was murdered in the house of his friend.

Yasin Ahmed, the officer's domestic help was the main accused in this murder, according to police. Hemant Lohia Murder Case: Initial Investigation Didn’t Point Towards Terror Angle, Say Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Dilbag Singh, DGP (J&K) said while the investigation was going on, so far the terrorist angle to this murder was ruled out.

Police said that initial investigation indicated that the domestic help, Yasir Ahmad of Ramban district, was the main accused.

"CCTV footage collected from the incident site also showed the suspected accused running away after committing the crime.

"He was working in this house for nearly six months. Initial investigation also reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources.

"So far no terror act is apparent as per the initial investigation, but thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. Jammu and Kashmir: DG Prisons Hemant Lohia Found Murdered at His Residence, Absconding Domestic Help Prime Suspect.

"The weapon of offence has been seized besides some documentary evidence reflecting his mental state," the police statement said.

Police had released the photographs of the accused to seek public assistance in nabbing him.

Lohia was killed on Monday in the house of his friend in Jammu. He was an IPS officer of 1992 batch and a native of Assam.

