Hidayatullah Malik Identified As Owner of Explosives-Laden Car in Kashmir, Had Joined Hizbul Mujahideen Last Year, Says J&K Police

Hidayatullah Malik (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, May 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday identified the owner of the explosives-laden car that was intercepted by forces in south Kashmir district on Thursday. According to Police, the owner has been identitied as Hidayatullah Malik. He is a resident of Shopian and had joined Hizbul Mujahideen last year, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

On Thursday, the police averted a 2019 Pulwama-type attack when they chased and seized a car laden with about 45 kg of explosives in the south Kashmir district. According to reports, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar said there were intelligence inputs about plans of banned Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror groups to repeat an attack similar to last year's February 14 strike on a CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead. J&K Police Averts Pulwama-Like Terror Attack in Kashmir; JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen Behind Failed Operation, Says IG Vijay Kumar.

J&K Police identifies Hidayatullah Malik, owner of the explosives-laden car which was intercepted in #Pulwama. He is a resident of Shopian and joined Hizbul Mujahideen last year: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/gNvAmok9WA — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

The official said that police had intelligence inputs for past one week that Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists had plans to launch a big strike. He added that the officials knew that a suicide bomber and car bomb would be used to target security forces. Based on these inputs, checkposts were placed in Pulwama by the security forces on Wednesday.