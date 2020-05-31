Himachal Pradesh Govt Opens All Offices Under Unlock 1 Guidelines, Makes 100% Attendance of Officials Mandatory

File image of Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Shimla, May 31: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday issued the new guidelines under Unlock 1 initiative and stated that all government offices shall remain open on all working days with 100 percent attendance of all officers or officials. The government also segregated the work timing in two shifts -- 10 am to 5 pm and 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Informing about the latest development, the state government said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "All offices under the Government of Himachal Pradesh shall remain open on all working days with 100% attendance of all officers/officials. Timings will be staggered into two groups- 10 am to 5 pm and 10:30 am to 5.30 pm." Lockdown 5.0: Curfew Extended in Himachal Pradesh Till June 30 With Relaxations in Movement of Public Transport Buses and Operation of Hotels.

Earlier, the state government extended the curfew till June 30 to contain the coronavirus pandemic with certain relaxations in movement of public transport buses and operation of hotels. After reviewing the situation at a high-level meeting here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced curfew relaxation from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Also, the state allowed intra-state movement of roadways and private transport buses for the first time during the curfew relaxation timings from Monday onwards. The Chief Minister said inter-district movement would be allowed without any pass, but passes would be required for inter-state movement.