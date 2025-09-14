New Delhi, September 14: As India marked Hindi Diwas on Sunday, leaders across the country extended greetings on the occasion, describing the language as a powerful force of unity and an essential element in building a 'Viksit' and 'Atmanirbhar' India. Observed every year on September 14, Hindi Diwas commemorates the adoption of Hindi as one of India's official languages. The date holds historical importance, as in 1949, the Constituent Assembly reached a consensus on the official language framework during the drafting of the Constitution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, extending his wishes, highlighted the role of Hindi in strengthening unity. "Heartfelt greetings on Hindi Day! Hindi, serving as a bridge among the country's languages and dialects, is promoting national unity and is becoming the language of technology, science, and research," he posted on X. Hindi Diwas 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers With Family, Relatives, Colleagues and Friends.

Amit Shah Extends Greetings on Hindi Diwas

"From the freedom struggle to the difficult days of the Emergency, Hindi has played a crucial role in binding the citizens of the country together. Hindi will continue to play an important role in building a 'Viksit' and linguistically 'Atmanirbhar' India by taking all languages along," he added.

Rajnath Singh Wishes Nation on Hindi Diwas

हिंदी दिवस पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हिंदी केवल भाषा नहीं बल्कि हमारी राष्ट्रीय चेतना, सांस्कृतिक अस्मिता और भावनात्मक एकता की सशक्त अभिव्यक्ति है। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम से लेकर आज तक हिंदी ने देश को जोड़ने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। आइए, हिंदी और सभी भारतीय… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2025

Union Defence Minister also took to social media to highlight the cultural and emotional value of the language. "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not merely a language but a powerful expression of our national consciousness, cultural identity, and emotional unity. From the freedom struggle to the present day, Hindi has played a crucial role in uniting the nation. Let us resolve to preserve and promote Hindi and all Indian languages; this resolve will make our nation even stronger," he posted. Hindi Diwas 2025 Quotes and Messages: Inspiring Hindi Day Images To Share on Social Media.

Yogi Adityanath Extends Greetings on Hindi Diwas

हिंदी दिवस की प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई! हिंदी हमारी एकता का आधार और अस्मिता की प्रहरी है। समस्त भारतीयों को एक सूत्र में पिरोती हमारी परंपराओं की संवाहिका हिंदी हमें हमारी जड़ों से जोड़ती है। आइए, हिंदी के अधिकाधिक प्रयोग व वैश्विक प्रसार हेतु संकल्पित हों, इसके विकास… pic.twitter.com/tnYDZJ9uVY — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 14, 2025

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described Hindi as an "important aspect" of the world's growing interest in India. "Heartfelt greetings on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is an important aspect of the growing global interest in our culture and traditions. Special congratulations to all linguists and Hindi enthusiasts engaged in the promotion and propagation of the Hindi language worldwide," he wrote on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too extended his wishes, calling Hindi the foundation of unity. "Hindi is the foundation of our unity and the guardian of our identity. It weaves all Indians together into one thread as the carrier of our traditions and connects us to our roots. Let us resolve to use Hindi more and more and promote its global spread, become partners in its development, and make it the most effective language of the digital age," he posted on X.

