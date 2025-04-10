Chennai, April 10: As temperatures soar, so does the demand for refreshing fruits like watermelon. However, this seasonal spike has brought with it a wave of food adulteration concerns with consumers looking to know how to identify adulterated watermelons. In Tamil Nadu, the Food Safety Department recently intensified inspections, particularly in Tiruppur, and destroyed over 2,000 kg of chemically-altered watermelons.

Officials revealed the use of erythrosine, a synthetic dye added to enhance the fruit’s red colour and apparent sweetness. This artificial colouring poses serious health risks, including allergies, digestive issues, and long-term organ damage. How To Check Adulteration in Watermelon With Cotton? Netizens Use FSSAI-Recommended Test To Check If Excessive Red Watermelons Contaminated With Erythrosine, Share Shocking Results.

How To Identify Adulterated Watermelon?

To detect adulteration, consumers are urged to use simple methods. A cotton ball or tissue test can reveal artificial colouring—if the material stains red when rubbed on the watermelon’s flesh, the fruit may be unsafe. Another home test includes placing chopped melon pieces in water; adulterants may separate visibly. How To Recognise Fake Watermelon? Useful Tips and Tricks on Picking Naturally Sweet Watermelon and Learn To Check Adulteration in Watermelon With Cotton (Watch Video).

To pick safe and ripe melons, look for symmetrical shape, deep green rind with dark stripes, a creamy yellow belly spot, and a hollow sound when tapped. Sugar spots indicate natural sweetness, and heavier fruits tend to be juicier.

Consumers should also avoid watermelons with external damage or bite marks, as these could be signs of rodent exposure in storage areas.

Besides being hydrating with over 90% water, watermelons are rich in vitamins A, B6, and C, and antioxidants like lycopene. The seeds, often overlooked, are nutritional powerhouses—containing protein, magnesium, zinc, and iron, which promote bone strength, skin health, and blood circulation.

With food safety checks ongoing, authorities continue to urge consumers to be vigilant while buying summer fruits.

