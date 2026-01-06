Mumbai, January 6: Former world billiards champion and India’s chief national coach Manoj Kothari passed away on Monday morning, January 5, 2026, following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 67. Kothari, a towering figure who dedicated over three decades to the sport, breathed his last at a hospital in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, where he had recently undergone surgery.

According to family members, Kothari had undergone a successful liver transplant ten days prior. While he showed signs of recovery initially, he recently contracted a lung infection. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest at approximately 7:30 a.m. His cremation was held in Tirunelveli on Monday evening, with a mourning service scheduled to take place in his hometown of Kolkata.

Former World Billiards Champion Manoj Kothari Dies

A Legacy of Excellence

Kothari’s storied career reached its pinnacle in 1990 when he won the IBSF World Billiards Championship. His victory as a wildcard entrant in Bengaluru remains one of the most celebrated moments in Indian cue sports, helping popularise the game nationwide. He followed this success with a World Doubles Billiards Championship title in 1997.

In 2005, the Government of India recognised his lifelong dedication to sports by conferring upon him the Dhyan Chand Award, presented by then-President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Most recently, in 2025, the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) honoured him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Architect of Indian Coaching

Transitioning from a player to a mentor, Kothari served as the chief coach of the Indian national team for nearly 15 years. Under his guidance, India emerged as a global powerhouse in cue sports, producing multiple world champions.

"He was a guiding light for youngsters," said former world champion Ashok Shandilya. Current star Pankaj Advani also paid tribute, describing Kothari as an "amazing human being" and a "passionate coach" who travelled extensively with the team to ensure they performed at their peak.

A Rare Sporting Dynasty

Kothari’s impact was perhaps most profound in the career of his son, Sourav Kothari. Under his father’s rigorous technical and strategic mentorship, Sourav became a world-class player in his own right. The Kotharis hold the rare distinction of being a father-son duo who have both won world titles in the same sport.

Sourav recently added to this legacy by winning the 2025 IBSF World Billiards Championship, defeating Pankaj Advani in the final just months before his father’s passing. Manoj Kothari is survived by his wife, Neeta—herself a former state-level billiards player—his son Sourav, and his daughter Shreya.

