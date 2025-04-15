Hyderbad, April 15: Unable to cope with the emotional distress caused by a broken relationship and caste-based humiliation, a 27-year-old Dalit nurse died by suicide in her hostel bathroom in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar on Monday. The victim, D. Malleshwari from Nalgonda district, was reportedly devastated after her long-time boyfriend married another woman. He had earlier promised to marry her but later backed out, allegedly citing her caste as the reason for his refusal.

According to a report by The Deccan Chronicle, Malleshwari was in a relationship with Jana Reddy for six years. During this time, he allegedly coerced her into a physical relationship by assuring her of marriage. However, he later informed her that his family disapproved of their union due to her Dalit identity, and soon after, he married another woman. This betrayal left Malleshwari emotionally shattered and socially isolated. Hyderabad: Woman Techie Dies by Suicide 6 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment by Husband.

As per The Times of India report, Malleshwari had confined herself to her hostel room for several days after Jana Reddy's marriage. On April 14, around 3:30 AM, her roommate discovered her unconscious in the bathroom and alerted authorities. Police found empty tablet strips and a pregnancy test kit in her belongings, raising suspicion that she may have been pregnant at the time of her death. Her body was sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause and details surrounding her death. Hyderabad Shocker: Income Tax Official Dies by Suicide by Jumping From CGO Towers in Kavadiguda Due to ‘Health Issues’.

The Saroornagar police have booked Jana Reddy under charges of abetment to suicide and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as well as relevant provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators believe the caste-based rejection, emotional trauma, and possible pregnancy played key roles in her decision. Officials stated that the probe will continue based on the post-mortem findings and other collected evidence.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

