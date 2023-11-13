Hyderabad, November 13: A fire broke out at an electronic showroom at Shalibanda in Telangana's Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, an official said. However, no casualties were reported. Six fire tenders along with 30 fire fighting personnel despatched to the spot and doused the blaze. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Footwear Godowns in Hyderabad's Old City (Watch Video)

"A fire broke out at an electronics showroom at Shalibanda. The fire spread to the second and third floors of the showroom. A total of six fire engines and 30 personnel reached the spot. After three hours of work, we controlled the fire. The incident happened around 1 am today", Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad said. Telangana Fire: Two Injured After Blaze Erupts Due to Gas Pipeline Leakage at Kompally-Suchitra Junction in Hyderabad (Watch Video)

Fire Breaks out at Electronic Showroom in Hyderabad

#Fire Accident at Bajaj Electronics beside gomathi electronics,#shahalibanda Fire Tender not yet reached but police reached the spot,further details awaited. #Hyderabad #FireAccident pic.twitter.com/3FzCIkGTO0 — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) November 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

