A massive fire broke out today, November 12, at a few gowdowns in Telangana's Hyderabad. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at five footwear godowns in Mirchowk Police Station of Old City, Hyderabad. Soon after the blaze erupted, officials were alerted. Fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire. Telangana Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Shop in Rangareddy, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Fire Breaks Out in Hyderabad's Old City

#WATCH | Telangana | Fire broke out in five footwear godowns in Mirchowk Police Station of Old City, Hyderabad. Fire tenders at the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mH1PzwW6kt — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

