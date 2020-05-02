Hyderabad Man Commits Suicide Over Fear of Being Infected by COVID-19

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, May 2: Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the country, a 60-year-old man from Telangana's Hyderabad committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of his apartment on Saturday on suspicion that he has contacted the virus. The deceased was a retired private employee. The man had undergone testing for COVID-19. His test results came out to be negative, Hindustan Times reported. Catch All the Live News Updates Related to Coronavirus Pandemic in India and Other Parts of the World.

According to the report, the man was suffering from asthma and gastritis. For the last few days, he had been in depression presuming that he is COVID-19 positive. The man had also complained of breathlessness and was taken to a government hospital. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

His COVID-19 reports came out to be negative. However, after suffering from stomach ache, on Saturday morning, he again suspected that he is coronavirus positive. His family members told him that they will take him to the hospital for a check-up. "But as they were getting ready to take him to the hospital, he rushed to the fourth floor and jumped off the balcony. He died on the spot,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, his body has been sent for an autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation has been launched. Telangana has so far reported 1039 COVID-19 cases including 441 recoveries and 26 deaths, Union Health Ministry data said.