Hyderabad, December 10: In a horrific incident reported from Hyderabad, a man allegedly slit the throat of his wife and then severed her head from the body on Thursday night. Later, the accused, identified as Pervez, surrendered to the local police, following which he was formally placed under arrest. Telangana Horror: Man Beheads Wife With Axe in Fit of Rage, Places Head at Doorstep of Her Alleged Lover in Sangareddy District

According to a report in the Times Of India, Pervez, a petrol pump worker, used to doubt the fidelity of his wife Samreen. He got married to her around 14 years ago. The two had three children. A few years ago, Samreen left him due to frequent fights and his habit of drinking. The couple, however, reunited after their family members and close relatives intervened.

Soon after the reunion, the quarrels between the couple reignited. On Thursday, Pervez came back home in a drunken state and got into a fight with Samreen. He allegedly slit her throat and then chopped off her head. Around 2 am, he turned himself in to the cops at the local police station.

The police then recorded the arrest of the accused. A case has been registered against him under IPC Section 302.

