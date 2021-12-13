Hyderabad, December 13: Dichpally police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth in connection with a triple murder case. The accused has been identified as G Srikanth, a ragpicker from Nizamabad. Reportedly, the accused was a juvenile offender and had moved to Nizamabad after being released from a special home for boys in Hyderabad in October 2021.

As per the report published in TOI, On the night of December 7 and 8, three people, Harpal Singh (32), Joginder Singh (46), and B Sunil (25) were sleeping at a workshop in the Nadipally area of Dichpally when an unidentified person attacked and bludgeoned them to death. Faridabad Triple Murder: Man Kills Estranged Wife, Mother-in-Law And One Other Person; Arrested.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to killing the victims under the influence of alcohol and stealing their cell phones along with some cash. The accused was sent to judicial remand on Sunday, said the police.

