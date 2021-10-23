Faridabad, October 23: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly shot dead his estranged wife, mother-in-law and one other person in Haryana's Faridabad district. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Chawla. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning in Gothda Mohbtabad village of the district. The accused and his friend were arrested in connection with the crime.

Chawla has a shirt button business in NIT, while his friend Lekhraj is a tailor by profession. The accused had also fired at his brother-in-law, 26-year-old Gagan, who is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be in critical condition. Chawla's wife, 32-year-old Aayesha, was living at her mother's home after separation from him a few months ago. She took her 12-year-old son with her. Haryana Shocker: 22-Year-Old Youth Murdered By Five Men Under Influence of Alcohol In Faridabad; Four Accused Arrested.

As per the report published in The Indian Express, the family had recently rented the former sarpanch's house in the village. Earlier, they were living in Sector 56. Chawla reportedly suspected his wife's character and conspired to murder her and her mother, Suman. The accused also had a dispute with her brother-in-law over Rs 10 lakh. Faridabad Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing 18-Month-Old Child by Drowning in Water Tanker.

The accused entered the house at 2.26 am and fled from the spot on a motorcycle at 2.51 am. As per reports, Chawla's 12-year-old son opened the door. Within 25 minutes, they shot dead three people and injured another. The woman and her mother were stabbed with a knife after they were shot," reported the media house quoting inspector Dayanand, SHO, Dhauj as saying. The third person allegedly murdered was identified as Rajan. He was a business partner of Gagan. The accused attacked the victim when they were sleeping.

The accused's brother-in-law and his business partner were sleeping on the first floor, while the two women were sleeping on the ground floor. Gana told the police that two days ago, he, along with his friend, sister and mother, had gone to Khatushyam temple in Rajasthan. Gagan informed the police. Chawla and his accomplice were arrested. AN FIR has been registered in the matter, and a detailed investigation has been launched.

