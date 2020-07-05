Hyderabad, July 5: A wheelchair-bound senior citizen on Sunday morning fell at the boarding gate prior to her Sudan bound flight, informed RGI Airport Police Station. The 62-year-old woman was a cancer patient who was in the city and undergoing treatment. Following the incident, she was rushed to the hospital immediately, where she was declared dead.

Here's what the police said:

Earlier on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of the international passenger flights till July 31. The circular issued by the national aviation regulator stated, "International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis."

