New Delhi, July 3: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday extended the suspension of the international passenger flights till July 31. However, some international scheduled flights may be selected routes. The circular issued by the national aviation regulator stated, “International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis.”

The aviation regulator also asked passengers to acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance. On June 26, the DGCA had said that the international flight services might resume operations in India from July 15 onwards. International Flight Resumption: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says Services Will Resume Once Other Countries Start Receiving Flights.

DGCA's Order:

Ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India extended till July 31, 2020. pic.twitter.com/6nltrHkG7d — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Modifying its June 26 circular, the regulator stated on Friday it has decided to extend the deadline to July 31, 2020. The Civil Aviation Ministry on March 23 had suspended all domestic and international flights to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Meanwhile, India resumed domestic flights on May 25.

Air India and other private domestic airlines have been operating unscheduled international repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission. The fourth phase of the mission has begun from July 3. Till now, over 4.75 lakh Indians stranded abroad due to COVID-19 have returned to India under the Vande Bharat MIssion.

