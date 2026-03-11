New Delhi, March 11: Adarsh Kumar, a serving Indian Navy Lance Naik, has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and sharing sensitive naval information, officials said on Tuesday. The arrest was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) following intelligence inputs regarding suspected espionage activities.

Arrest After Intelligence Inputs

According to officials, the accused, Adarsh Kumar, also known as Lucky, is a resident of Kagarol in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district. He was posted at the Indian Navy’s Southern Command base in Kochi, Kerala at the time of the alleged espionage activity.

Authorities said the Uttar Pradesh ATS received specific intelligence inputs indicating that the naval personnel might be involved in passing confidential information to foreign handlers. After verifying the inputs, the agency moved to arrest Kumar and initiated a detailed interrogation. Pakistan’s ISI Used Indian Phone Numbers to Honeytrap Officials, Reveals Investigation Following Arrest of Suspected Spy and His Brother.

Sensitive Naval Information Shared

Investigators allege that Kumar shared sensitive information related to the Indian Navy with handlers linked to Pakistan’s ISI. Officials said he transmitted photographs and details of important naval information through digital communication channels.

During the investigation, authorities also found that Kumar allegedly transferred money from his personal bank account to the handler he was in contact with, raising further suspicion about his links with the intelligence network. Pakistan Spy Arrested in Uttar Pradesh: Ordnance Factory Employee Nabbed for Sharing Confidential and Sensitive Information to Pak’s ISI.

Posted at Kochi Naval Base

At the time of the alleged espionage activity, Kumar was serving at the Indian Navy’s base in Kochi under the Southern Command. Security agencies are now examining his communications, financial transactions and digital devices to determine the extent of information that may have been leaked.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing to identify whether other individuals were involved and to assess the potential impact on national security.

Probe Underway

Security agencies are continuing their probe to trace Kumar’s contacts and uncover the full extent of the suspected espionage network. Authorities are also analysing his digital communication records and financial dealings with suspected handlers linked to Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus.

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