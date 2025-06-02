Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was discovered to be conducting a suspected espionage operation to honeytrap Indian officials by using Indian mobile numbers. Haseen, the case's main character, is charged with disclosing one-time passwords (OTPs) to a handler from Pakistan. Allegedly, these OTPs were used to access Indian social media accounts, including WhatsApp. According to investigative organisations, the goal of the access was to pose as or entice Indian officials using false identities. Authorities are currently questioning Haseen's brother, Qasim, for his potential involvement in the racket. Espionage Case: Delhi Police Arrests Brother of Man Who Supplied SIM Cards to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives for Spying Activities.

