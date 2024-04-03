Mumbai, April 3: March, April, and May are the months when campus placements occur across the country, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is no exception. Every year, students of IIT Bombay look forward to being placed during campus placement. However, this year, nearly 712 students of the 2,000 registered for campus placements at IIT Bombay have yet to secure jobs.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, 36 percent of the students who registered for the 2024 placements in IIT Bombay have not received big-ticket jobs as yet. The news comes at a time when the placement season will officially end by the month of May, which is roughly a month away. IIT Bombay Ranks in Top 150 QS World University Rankings List: Indian Institute Secures 149th Rank Globally, Climbing 23 Positions.

Dheeraj Singh, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and founder of the Global IIT Alumni Support Group, confirmed the news. Singh said that 35.8 percent of IIT Bombay students remained without placement in the current placement season. As per the data shared by Singh, 1,485 students of the 2,209 who had registered for campus placements in 2023 secured jobs.

This means 32.8 percent of students did not get placements last year. IIT Bombay's placement cell officials said they struggled to invite companies for placements due to the global economic meltdown. The officials also said that most companies that came to recruit students at IIT Bombay were from the domestic market. They also said that international companies are generally known to outnumber Indian companies for campus placements.

The data, available with the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), also revealed that students from the computer science and engineering branch, who usually get placed easily, did not see 100 percent placement among the registered students. An IIT Bombay professor highlighted an error created by the placement cell. SC Asks IIT, Bombay to Adopt Humanitarian Approach and Allot Seat to Dalit Boy in 48 Hours.

The professor said that when 22 students of IIT-Bombay received more than Rs 1 crore in Phase-I of campus placements held in December, the institute said that the number was 85. However, the engineering institute later issued a notice and corrected the number.

