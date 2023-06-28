With its best ranking ever, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mumbai has entered the top 150 institutions in the world, according to the most recent QS World University Ranking, which was published late on Tuesday night. Since the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore achieved this accomplishment in 2016 with a rating of 147, it has been eight years since an Indian higher education institution has made it to the top 150 list. IIT Bombay has improved dramatically, moving up 23 spots to claim the 149th global place in this year's edition of the rankings. NIRF Ranking 2023 - List of Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India: IIT Madras Wins First Position for Eighth Consecutive Year, IIT Delhi Ranked Second.

IIT Bombay Ranks in Top 150 QS World University Rankings List

I'd particularly like to congratulate IIT Bombay for coming 148 in the world as the top-performing Indian university ever and the top-performing public university. I had the honour of meeting PM Modi in 2021. I really was impressed by his passion and commitment to improving… — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

