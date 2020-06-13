IMA Passing Out Parade 2020: Indian Army Gets 333 Officers, 90 GCs From Friendly Foreign Countries Pass Out From IMA; Gen MM Naravane Reviews POP

Dehradun, June 13: A total of 423 Gentlemen Cadets (GCs), including 90 cadets from friendly foreign nations on Saturday passed out from Indian Military Academy. The GCs were commissioned into the Indian Army as Lieutenants. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane was the reviewing officer of the IMA POP Spring term 2020 which was at held at Drill Square of IMA’s Chetwode Hall. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, parents of GCs were not allowed to attend the POP this time. Social distancing Norms were followed during the POP.

The prestigious Sword of Honour was given to Battalion Under Officer Akashdeep Singh Dhillon. Maximum number of 66 officers were commissioned from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar with 31 officers. Among the GCs of the friendly foreign countries, 43 cadets from Afghanistan completed their training.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers, Gen Naravane said that the Indian Army did not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, religion, or gender. He also assured them of equal growth and service opportunities for all. Gen. Naravane also congratulated the parents of the cadets. Identical Twins Commissioned Into Indian Army After Passing Out From Indian Military Academy.

Passing Out Parade of IMA:

After the Piping ceremony, the COAS told reporters that the entire situation along the China border is under control. He said, “We're having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks&has been followed up with meetings at local level b/w Commanders of equivalent ranks.” Speaking on relations with Nepal, Gen Naravane stated that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal and will remain strong in the future.

This time, the entire POP was live-streamed on the official youtube channel of the Indian Army as parents could not attend the event due to the guidelines of the health ministry. GCs wore masks during the parade.

