New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the crucial Budget 2021 in the Lok Sabha amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. In 2021-22 Budget, Sitharaman did not announce a change in income tax slabs for individuals.

The only change was that senior citizens above 75 years of age will be exempted from filing an income tax return if their source of income is only salary and interest.

The Table Below Shows Existing Tax Slabs For Different Income Groups:

Total Income (in Rs, PA) Income Tax Rate Up to Rs 2.5 lakh Nil From Rs 2,50,001 to Rs 5,00,000 5% From Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 7,50,000 10% From Rs 7,50,001 to Rs 10,00,000 15% From Rs 10,00,001 to Rs 12,50,000 20% From Rs 12,50,001 to Rs 15,00,000 25% Above Rs 15,00,000 30%

In the last Budget, the Finance Ministry had provided massive relief to salaried and middle-class individuals by introducing new tax slab, which came into effect from April 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, this is the ninth budget of the Narendra Modi government, including an interim one. 2021 Budget was created in "circumstances like never before, in view of calamities that have affected the country," Sitharaman said.

