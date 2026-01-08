Here Is the Official Poster of the Govt Seeking Public Suggestions for Budget 2026 (Photo Credits: X/@mygovindia)

New Delhi, January 8: In a powerful move toward participatory governance, the Government of India has officially opened its doors for public consultations for the Union Budget 2026–27. Aimed at fostering Jan Bhagidari (People's Participation), the Ministry of Finance is inviting students, professionals, farmers, and entrepreneurs to share their insights. This initiative ensures that the final financial roadmap—expected to be presented on February 1, 2026—reflects the diverse aspirations of India’s 1.4 billion citizens.

The Official Submission Portal

To streamline the process, the government has designated the MyGov.in platform as the central hub for all public feedback. This digital gateway allows individuals to bypass traditional bureaucratic channels and speak directly to policymakers.

Step-by-Step Submission Process

Contributing your ideas is a straightforward digital process that takes only a few minutes:

1: Visit the Portal: Go to the official MyGov website or use the direct link provided above.

2: Register or Login: You must have a registered account to comment. You can log in using your mobile number via OTP, your email, or your social media credentials.

3: Locate the Discussion: Find the "Inviting Ideas and Suggestions for Union Budget 2026-27" banner on the home page or under the "Discuss" section.

4: Draft Your Suggestion: Type your suggestions in the comment box. Be concise and specific—whether it relates to tax reforms, infrastructure, education, or healthcare.

5: Submit: Click the "Post Comment" button. Your suggestion will then be visible to the public and recorded for the Ministry's review.

Important Deadlines

Timing is critical for your feedback to be considered in the pre-budget deliberations. The window for submissions is currently open and will remain active for a limited period.

Last Date for Submission: January 16, 2026 (by 5:30 PM IST). Union Budget 2026 Date: CCPA Proposes February 1 for Budget 2026-27; Final Decision Expected Soon.

Share Your Inputs for the Union Budget

Share your inputs for the Union Budget Contribute your suggestions for the Union Budget 2026–27 and help shape policies for inclusive growth. 🔗 https://t.co/6YKoPmuLFX#UnionBudget@FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/aiX8GPhseI — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) December 22, 2025

Why Your Input Matters

The Union Budget is not just a statement of accounts; it is the primary driver of India’s socio-economic policy. In previous years, several public suggestions regarding income tax slabs, MSME support, and digital infrastructure have found their way into the final budget document. By participating, you contribute to a more inclusive growth model that addresses real-world challenges faced by the common citizen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of MyGovIndia). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).