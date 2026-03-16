New Delhi, March 16: The LPG carrier Shivalik arrived at the Mundra Port, on Monday, carrying a total cargo of about 46,000 metric tonnes (MT) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with 20,000 MT set to be unloaded at Mundra and the remaining 26,000 MT to be discharged at Mangaluru. The vessel is transporting liquid LPG ordered by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to support India's domestic cooking gas supply.

Port officials said unloading operations for the Mundra consignment are expected to begin soon after the vessel's berthing at the LPG terminal. After completing the discharge of around 20,000 MT at Mundra, the vessel will continue its journey to Mangaluru where the remaining 26,000 MT of LPG will be unloaded and supplied into the domestic distribution network. LPG Tanker 'Shivalik' Reaches Mundra Port in Gujarat From Qatar After Navigating Strait of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions.

The ship is an Indian-flagged Very Large Gas Carrier operated by Shipping Corporation of India and is part of India's efforts to ensure steady energy supplies. The tanker had earlier sailed through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. The arrival of the vessel comes at a time when shipping traffic in the region has faced disruptions due to tensions in West Asia. Are Indian LPG Vessels Shivalik and Nanda Devi Heading Towards Jackson Coast in US? Know Truth Here.

Nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas shipments normally pass through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the most important maritime corridors for global energy trade. Despite the volatile situation in the region in recent weeks, Indian-bound LPG shipments have continued to move under close monitoring by authorities and shipping companies. Officials said the safe arrival of the Shivalik cargo will help strengthen LPG availability in the country's supply system.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).