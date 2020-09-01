New Delhi, September 1: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday confirmed the attempt made by China to transgress into Indian territory in Pangong Tso region of Ladakh on August 31. The Foreign Ministry confirmed that timely counter-action was initiated by India, which thwarted the Chinese bid to alter status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Chinese Embassy in India Says 'Indian Troops Illegally Trespassed LAC Again at Southern Bank of Pangong Tso'.

"On 31st August, even as ground commanders of two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to timely defensive action, Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter status quo," the MEA statement read.

The statement comes a day after the Indian Army said it took stern measures to prevent the Chinese troops from entering into the territory based in Indian side of the LAC. The armed forces had also confirmed that the incursion attempt by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troopers was reported at a time when the Commander-level talks were underway.

Focus Is On Dialogue

"We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions," the MEA added.

"Indian side is firmly committed to resolve all outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue," the statement further said.

India and China are locked in a standoff in Ladakh region since the onset of May, after the Chinese side reportedly violated the status quo. Tensions flared up in mid-June, when the soldiers of both sides were involved in a physical clash in Galwan Valley. The fatal clashes led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers including a Commanding level officer. Casualties were also incurred by the PLA but the details were not released by Beijing.

