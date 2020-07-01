New Delhi, July 1: The third military level talks between India and China were conducive and both sides reiterated their commitment to amicably resolve the current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said reports citing sources on Wednesday. The reports came a day after the Commander level meeting was held in Chushul region of Ladakh. All-Party Meet: PM Narendra Modi Says China 'Neither Intruded Into Indian Territory Nor Occupied Any Post'.

The Indian side was represented by Lt General Harinder Singh, the Commander of XIV Corps based in Ladakh. The Chinese delegation at the talks table was led by Major General Liu Lin, the Commander of South Xinjiang Military Council.

"During third senior military commander level meeting to discuss issues related to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC and de-escalation from the border areas, India and China have emphasised need for an expeditious, phased and stepwise de-escalation as a priority," news agency quoted a top source as saying.

"Yesterday's meeting was long and held in businesslike manner in view Covid-19 protocols. Discussions reflected commitment of both sides to reduce tensions along LAC. Process of dis-engagement is complex and in such a context, speculative and unsubstantiated reports need to be avoided," the source added.

Update by ANI

"More meetings are expected both at the military and at the diplomatic level, in future, to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace and tranquillity along the LAC as per bilateral agreements and protocols," the official was further reported as saying.

The first two commander-level meetings were held on June 6 and June 22, in Moldo region which lies on the Chinese side of the border off Ladakh. In between the two round of deliberations, the face-off between the troops flared up in Galwan Valley on June 15, leading to the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

