New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the Opposition queries related to alleged Chinese transgression during the all-party meeting. Modi categorically rejected the charge that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troopers intruded into Indian territory. He further claimed that no border post of Indian Army has been occupied.

"Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). 20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson," PM Modi said. 'China's Nature is Betrayal...India Won't be Dumping Ground': Who Said What at All-Party Meet.

His reply was preceded by scathing questions of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who sought to know whether the pre-May status quo has been restored in eastern Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"What date did Chinese troops intrude? When did the Govt find out about the transgressions? Does govt not get satellite pics? Did Intelligence not report about unusual activity?" Sonia questioned as she accused the government of keeping the nation "still in dark".

Modi not only denied the presence of Chinese troops in territories belonging to India, but also assured that the armed forces are prepared for a befitting retaliation if the territorial integrity is challenged.

"Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India's armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go," the Prime Minister said.

"Whether it is deployment, action, counter-action...air, land or sea, whatever our armed forces have to do to protect our country they will do," Modi added.

Watch Video: PM Modi Responds to Opposition Queries at All-Party Meet

#WATCH Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). 20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson: PM Narendra Modi at all-party meet on India-China border issue pic.twitter.com/tWojnnrLOY — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

"In the past few years, to protect our borders, we have given importance to infrastructure development to protect our borders. The requirements of our armed forces, be it fighter planes, advanced helicopters, missile defence systems, that too is being given importance," Modi said.

"The areas which were not really monitored earlier, even there our jawans are now able to monitor and respond well," he added.

"Through the recently developed infrastructure, patrolling capacity at LAC has also increased. We are better informed about the developments at LAC and consequently are able to monitor and respond better," the PM further said.

'India Wants Peace, But Sovereignty Foremost'

India wants peace and friendship, but upholding sovereignty is foremost: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at all-party meeting today pic.twitter.com/UwHreUWwJ5 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

The all-party meeting was called by the Prime Minister three days after a violent skirmish at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Among those martyred includes Colonel Santosh Babu, a commanding officer. 76 other soldiers were left injured in the physical brawl.

Casualties were also incurred by China's PLA, said the Indian Army. According to news agency ANI, deaths were also incurred by the Chinese side among the 43 casualties it recorded. But the government in Beijing has refrained from officially disclosing the figures.

