New Delhi, June 29: As the deadlock continues between India and China in eastern Ladakh sector, the third round of top military level talks will be held on Tuesday, reports citing sources said. The Indian side would reportedly be represented by XIV Corps Commander of Ladakh region, Lt General Harinder Singh. 'Let's Debate India-China Row in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi Will Hold His Position': Capt Amarinder Singh to HM Amit Shah.

The Corps Commander-level talks were held on two earlier occasions this month - with the first meeting held on June 6 followed by the second on June 22. In between the two meetings - on June 15 - a physical clash in Galwan Valley claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

"Third round of Corps Commander-level talks scheduled tomorrow at 10:30 am in Chushul in Ladakh. The first two rounds had taken place in Moldo on Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control," the government sources were reported as saying by news agency ANI.

The Indian and Chinese military activity has escalated along the Ladakh border, with troops on either sides increasing their personnel ad equipment deployments.

While diplomatic channels are also being used to diffuse the tensions, New Delhi has sent out a clear message that things would return to normal only if the status quo as of April 2020 is restored at the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese side, on the other hand, has laid claim to the entire Galwan Valley - an area where its troops were not present before April this year. Beijing has laid the onus on India for the fatal clashes that erupted on June 15.

